Footsteps Co-Founders honoured with Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award 2024

Shah Rafayat Chowdhury and Mohammad Taqi Yasir, Co-Founders of Footsteps Bangladesh, have been recognised with the prestigious Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for their extraordinary dedication to improving the lives of marginalized communities across Bangladesh. Their decade-long commitment to social progress and empowerment has led to this significant honour, making them the first-ever Bangladeshis to receive this globally celebrated accolade.

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award, named after the legendary boxer and humanitarian Muhammad Ali, celebrates individuals who embody the values that Ali stood for dedication, compassion, and a relentless drive for justice and equality. Known as "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali captured the hearts of millions through his achievements in the boxing ring and his unwavering advocacy for humanity and social change.

Shah Rafayat Chowdhury and Mohammad Taqi Yasir will receive the award at an exclusive ceremony in Kentucky, United States, on the 9th of November, 2024.