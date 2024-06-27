Foodi – a home-grown online food delivery service making strides

FOODI, a concern of US-Bangla Airlines, successfully launched its online food-delivery operation in Bangladesh in June 2024. It's operating commercially across the country, collaborating with all the major restaurants, and rapidly expanding. Currently, FOODI boasts a network of over 4000 signed restaurants with 1000+ riders and operates in 25 active zones.

FOODI is not just a food delivery service; it's a local initiative to be proud of. Their cutting-edge mobile application experience is built by local developers. The app lets customers enjoy dine-in, pick-up, and even flower delivery.

Md. Shahnewas Mannan, FOODI's Chief Operating Officer (COO), says, "At FOODI, we understand that success is not just about the technology or the food. It's about the people who make it all possible. Our riders, who work tirelessly to ensure memorable food delivery experiences, are the heart of our service. Even our restaurant partners' diligent efforts ensured we delivered punctually, creating consistency and reliability in our service. "

According to Mashrur Hasan Mim, FOODI's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), "We are striving to make FOODI the country's most loved food delivery brand. Our commitment lies in seamlessly connecting appetites with opportunities and building a platform where transparency and customer satisfaction reign supreme. We know the market is difficult, but we are here to stay."

FOODI's customer-centric approach is supported by always-on campaigns, customer offerings, and a commitment to providing the most competitive price among all platforms. And that's not all; the coupon code FOODI50 gives new users an attractive discount three times, making your first experience with the brand even more delightful.