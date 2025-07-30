Experts emphasise skilled workforce at CUET seminar on petroleum and mining

Petroleum remains the cornerstone of Bangladesh's energy security, said Md. Amin Ul Ahsan, Chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), stressing the urgent need to boost domestic production through mining.

He said that Chattogram plays the most critical role in the country's petroleum sector.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a national seminar organised by the Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering (PME) at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Wednesday morning. The event took place at the university's central auditorium.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdul Matin Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor of CUET, attended the seminar as guest of honour.

Addressing students, the Vice-Chancellor urged them to set clear goals and work with perseverance. "Success comes through perseverance and effort," he said. "Our country faces many challenges, and we need experts to solve them. I hope CUET will produce such experts. I expect that CUET graduates will lead the country's petroleum sector and play a vital role in national development."

He also noted that the modern world is moving towards the sustainable use of energy and resources, and called on petroleum and mining engineers to help build a safer, more eco-friendly future through science and technology. "This is not only important for Bangladesh but also for the welfare of all humankind. I hope CUET students will grow not just as skilled engineers, but also as researchers, innovators, and compassionate leaders. We must all contribute from our respective positions to achieve this."

Special guests at the seminar included Professor Dr. Kazi Afzalur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering at CUET; Engineer Mohammad Shahidul Alam, Managing Director of Eastern Lubricants Blenders; Md. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of Padma Oil PLC; Md. Shahirul Hasan, Managing Director of Meghna Petroleum Limited; and Engineer Md. Sharif Hasnat, Managing Director of Eastern Refinery Limited, among others.