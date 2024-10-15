EWUDC hosted EWUDC Invitationals 1.0

On September 21, East West University Debating Club hosted the closing ceremony of its much anticipated EWUDC Invitationals 1.0. The tournament marked a significant milestone for the club as its first-ever invitational competition. The chief guest for the closing ceremony was Air Cdre (Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, Treasurer of East West University; and the special guests were Dr. Md. Mobarak Hossain Khan, Chairperson of the Department of Social Relations and Rubayat Kabir, Moderator of EWUDC.

The preliminary rounds of the tournament unfolded on September 20, bringing together teams in a competitive display of strategy and eloquence, setting the tone for what promised to be a captivating series of debates. The debate motions ranged from ethical dilemmas to socio-political issues, making the discourse more interesting and thought-provoking.

The theme for the tournament has been inspired by the iconic Bengali literature detective characters; combining elements of mystery and intellect.

The closing ceremony, not only honored the victorious teams but also applauded the incredible dedication of all participants and adjudicators. Following numerous heated rounds of debate, Team Kakababu consisted of Sifat Jobaer, Asif Rahman, and ZH Masud, emerged as the ultimate champions, with Team Byomkesh comprised of Ayman Sakib Ahmed Nuhash, Salman Shahriar, and Zuwayeeriya Binte Sharif, securing a well-deserved runner-up. Furthermore, Sifat Jobaer from team Kakababu won the title of Debater of the final; and Ayman Sakib Ahmed Nuhash and Salman Shahriar from team Byomkesh collectively held the title of Debater of the tournament.

The EWUDC Invitationals 1.0 has set a high standard for future debate competitions, and the club looks forward to organizing many more events that bring together bright minds for meaningful discussions. This event was organised in association with The Daily Star.