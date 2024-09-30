Evercare Hospital Dhaka arranged patient forum on World Heart Day

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the country's first JCI-accredited hospital, recently organized a patient forum to celebrate World Heart Day 2024. The theme of this year's Heart Day was 'Use Heart for Action'. In the press conference, the speakers discussed this year's theme and exchanged opinions and experiences. The hospital authorities organized this event to increase awareness about heart health and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. A.Q.M. Reza, Coordinator & Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology Department, Prof. (Dr.) Md. Shahabuddin Talukder, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Shams Munwar, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Tahera Nazrin, Coordinator & Senior Consultant, Founder of the Clinical & Interventional Paediatric Cardiology Department of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh (Dhaka & Chittagong), Professor Dr. M. Atahar Ali, Senior Consultant, Heart Failure and Arrhythmia Unit, Dr. Atiqur Rahman, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Tamzeed Ahmed, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Nighat Islam, Consultant, Noninvasive Cardiology, Dr. Md. Zulfiqur Haider, Senior Consultant and Coordinator of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, and Dr. Sohail Ahmed, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, and Dr. Niaz Ahmed, Senior Consultant and Coordinator of Cardiothoracic Anaesthesia joined the discussion session on the event.

Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director of Medical Services of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, and Mr. Vinay Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh along with others were present at the event.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka provides world-class comprehensive cardiac care in the country through Clinical & Interventional Cardiology; Clinical & Interventional Pediatric Cardiology; Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery; and Heart Failure & Arrhythmia Unit.