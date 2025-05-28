ERD, EC and UN sign deal to support inclusive and credible elections in Bangladesh

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh Election Commission, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed an agreement today (May 28) to launch the BALLOT Project, a three-year-long initiative to support Bangladesh in conducting transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections during a pivotal political transition.



The agreement was signed at the Economic Relations Division office in Dhaka by Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Bangladesh Election Commission and Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, in the presence of the UN Wing Chief, K A M Sohel, additional secretary, Dr. Susan Vize, country representative, UNESCO, Gitanjali Singh, UN Women Representative and other senior officials from ERD, EC and the UN.



The BALLOT Project is designed to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Bangladesh Election Commission , promote voter education and civic engagement, support legal and electoral reforms, and enhance safeguards against misinformation and electoral violence.



"We welcome this partnership with UNDP at a crucial juncture for Bangladesh's democratic journey," said Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky. "ERD is committed to facilitating effective coordination between national institutions, development partners, and stakeholders to ensure that this project delivers on its goals, strengthening electoral integrity and upholding the will of the people."



Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Bangladesh Election Commission, said, "The BALLOT Project comes at a crucial time, offering EC the technical and institutional support we need to deliver elections that are transparent, inclusive, and trusted by all citizens."



"With the BALLOT Project, UNDP is proud to stand by Bangladesh in advancing democratic governance," said Stefan Liller. "This initiative is not just about technical support, it's a platform for strengthening institutions, empowering voters, and building trust in the electoral process. As Bangladesh moves forward, inclusive and credible elections are key to ensuring long-term peace and stability."



The BALLOT Project (2025–2027) is a three-year initiative structured in two phases. The first phase focuses on immediate electoral support, including technical preparations and voter outreach. The second phase aims to institutionalize reforms and strengthen democratic resilience beyond the upcoming election cycle. The project is being implemented in partnership with BEC, UN Women, UNESCO, and civil society organizations.

