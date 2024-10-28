DU Digital Global LLC signs agreement with Havas PR

Multinational visa processing organisation DU Digital Global LLC recently entered into a partnership with public relations and advertising agency - Havas PR.

Under the agreement, Havas PR will provide exclusive public relations strategies and solutions for DU Digital Global LLC.

Sameha Ahsan, managing director of DU Digital Global LLC, Bangladesh and Mazharul Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Havas PR signed the agreement in Dhaka on behalf of their respective organisations. Other senior officials from both companies were also present there.

Sameha Ahsan said, "We are excited to collaborate with Havas PR, leveraging their expertise to enhance our public relations efforts."

Mazharul Haque Chowdhury highlighted, "DU Digital Global LLC specialises in providing extensive visa related services for different countries to all their clients. We are thrilled to partner with them and are optimistic that, with our decade-long experience, we will achieve new heights of success together."

DU Digital Global LLC takes care of visa applications, offers consultation services related to visa processing, and manages various visa-related tasks. The company has operations in six countries, with over 35 centres, successfully processing more than 1.5 million applications since its inception. Utilising its strong infrastructure and expertise, it provides visa services for numerous countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Romania, Georgia and more.

Havas PR is renowned for its exceptional advertising and public relations services, and this partnership with DU Digital Global LLC aims to implement effective public relations strategies for the organisation.

