Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy launches Teenage Life Skill Academy to empower Bangladeshi youth

Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy announces the inauguration of the Life Skill Academy—an initiative designed to empower Bangladeshi teenagers with vital life skills essential for personal and professional growth.

The Teenage Life Skill Academy is a mission aimed at addressing the unique needs of teenagers aged 13 to 18. Recognising the untapped potential of Bangladeshi youth and the absence of proper guidance, the academy offers a diverse range of courses designed to foster holistic development.

Key Courses at Teenage Life Skill Academy:

Psychometric Test & Career Guidance: Nurturing informed career decisions

Nurturing informed career decisions Public Speaking: Building confidence in effective communication

Building confidence in effective communication Social Skills: Enhancing interpersonal relationships

Enhancing interpersonal relationships Social Media Awareness: Fostering Responsible Digital Citizenship

Fostering Responsible Digital Citizenship Managing Emotions: Cultivating emotional intelligence for well-being

Cultivating emotional intelligence for well-being Self-Defense: Empowering with practical self-defence techniques

Empowering with practical self-defence techniques Money Management: Instilling financial literacy for a secure future

Launch Details:

The Teenage Life Skill Academy is set to commence its first batch in December 2023. Our class schedule will be Friday (In Person) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM OR 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Offering two convenient time slots. And, Tuesday (Online) 7.00 PM to 9.00 PM.

For enrollment and further information, please visit https://donsumdanybd.com/teenagelifeskill/