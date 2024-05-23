DHL Express partners with the women & e-commerce forum to drive export growth for SMEs in Bangladesh

DHL Express has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Women & e-commerce Forum ('WE'), marking a pivotal collaboration under the DHL GoTrade program. GoTrade, one of DHL Group's sustainability programs, is dedicated to facilitating export-led growth for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. 'WE' is a community platform that aims to build a support system for female entrepreneurs in Bangladesh to turn their craft into business.

Under the partnership with DHL, the members of 'WE' will benefit from expert-led sessions covering various topics essential for global expansion, including globalization strategies, marketing techniques, logistics optimization, and e-commerce solutions. Leveraging DHL Express' extensive network and expertise, SMEs of 'WE' will gain invaluable insights and practical guidance to navigate the complexities of international trade.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Women & e-commerce Forum," said Md. Miarul Haque, Managing Director of DHL Express Bangladesh. "This program underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs and e-commerce in Bangladesh by providing them with the necessary resources and expertise to expand their reach globally."

The 'Trade and Grow Beyond Borders' is one of the initiatives of DHL's GoTrade program, and it targets SMEs across various sectors, including those affiliated with 'WE'. Moreover, the program aims to extend its reach to SMEs beyond the Forum's network, fostering inclusivity and broadening the initiative's impact on Bangladesh's trade landscape.

"We believe that empowering SMEs is crucial for driving economic development and fostering innovation," said Nasima Akter Nisha, President of the Women & e-commerce Forum. "Through our partnership with DHL Express Bangladesh, we are committed to providing SMEs with the support and guidance they need to succeed globally. Together, we can unlock the full potential of SMEs in Bangladesh and propel the nation towards greater economic prosperity."

The collaboration between DHL Express Bangladesh and 'WE' represents a significant milestone in empowering SMEs and driving export-led growth in Bangladesh. Through the 'Trade and Grow Beyond Borders' initiative, both organizations aim to empower SMEs with the tools and resources they need to conquer the global market and chart a path towards sustainable growth and success.