Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2024 Unfolds in Dhaka this 6th March.

CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX China are thrilled to announce once again the much-anticipated 21st Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2024 (Winter Edition) along with the 6th Denim Bangladesh 2024 International Expo, scheduled to be held from 6th to 9th March 2024, at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The 21st edition of the event will feature a diverse array of exhibitors, including yarn, fabric, trims, and accessory manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and industry experts, providing visitors with unparalleled opportunities for networking, business expansion, to forge cross-border deals and partnerships. Exhibitors will present their cutting-edge products, materials and services across various segments such as cotton, polyester, viscose, spandex, nylon, and blended yarns, as well as a wide range of fabrics including denim, knitted, woven, printed, and dyed fabrics.

The Opening Ceremony of the Exhibition will be held on Wednesday, 6th March 2024 at ICCB Dhaka. Chief Guest of the Opening ceremony will be Mr. Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Minister, Ministry of Textiles and Jute. More than 410 companies from 15 countries are participating in this international exhibition to showcase their new designs, latest trends, and cutting-edge technological advancements available in Textiles for the benefit of the entire RMG industry of Bangladesh. The visitors from the Textile and RMG Industry will be appraised of the latest developments and technology available enabling Bangladesh to further compete in the highly competitive Apparel manufacturing and sourcing world market.