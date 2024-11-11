Designed for Professionals, University of Dhaka Opens Admissions for 15th Batch of Master of Professional Finance (MPF) Program

*Sponsored content

The Department of Finance at the University of Dhaka, the pioneering institution for finance education in Bangladesh, has opened admissions for the 15th batch of its Master of Professional Finance (MPF) program. This two-year, 51-credit program is specifically designed for finance professionals looking to advance their careers in banking, manufacturing, financial services, and other corporate sectors.

The MPF curriculum provides a flexible Open Credit System, enabling professionals to customize their studies around work commitments, with classes primarily held on Fridays, Saturdays, and weekday evenings. Recognized globally, the University of Dhaka's Department of Finance ranks among the top 300 for finance by QS World University Rankings 2022, reflecting its commitment to high standards and industry relevance.

A major draw of the MPF program is its integration with key professional finance certifications. MPF graduates receive exemptions from nine ACCA exam papers, while ACCA charter holders gain exemptions in seven MPF courses. Scholarships are also available for CFA candidates, and candidates with professional memberships (such as CFA, ACCA, ICAB, ICSB, ICMAB) are eligible for a streamlined admission process with a viva-voce instead of a written test.

The program targets professionals across multiple industries. In banking, it equips candidates with advanced knowledge in corporate finance and risk management, while those in manufacturing gain tools for financial planning and investment analysis. The MPF's rigorous training in budgeting, forecasting, and financial strategy also provides essential skills for finance roles in the service sector.

Admission to the MPF program requires a minimum undergraduate CGPA of 2.5, plus at least one year of relevant work experience. Interested candidates can apply online until December 12, 2024, with a Tk 1,500 application fee payable via bKash. The admission test, including a written exam and viva-voce, will be held on December 13, 2024, covering Mathematics, English, translation, and comprehension.

The University of Dhaka's MPF program offers not only cutting-edge finance education but also access to one of the strongest alumni networks in Bangladesh, opening doors for career advancement, mentorship, and lifelong professional connections.

For professionals ready to enhance their expertise and leadership in finance, now is the time to apply and secure a place in one of Bangladesh's most respected finance programs.

Apply online at https://mpf.financedu.ac.bd/admission/ or contact the Department of Finance for more details.