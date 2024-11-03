DBL Ceramics Limited signs MoU with Edison Real Estate Limited

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between DBL Ceramics Limited and Edison Real Estate Limited at the corporate office of Edison Group. This strategic partnership aims to facilitate exclusive benefits and superior service offerings to Edison Real Estate when selecting any DBL Ceramics product for their projects.

MA Rahim, Vice Chairman of DBL Group, and Aminur Rashid Chairman & CEO, Edison Real Estate, represented their respective organizations at the event.

Md Bayazed Bashar, Chief Business Officer, and Mohammad Shahidozzaman Raj, Head of Sales, Nasim Bin Alam , AGM, Corporate Sales from DBL Ceramics; and Ahmed Pasha- Director, Product & Marketing, S.M. Sahedul Karim Munna-Additional Director, Operation, Masud Alam- Additional Director, Commercial, Suman Chandra Majumdar- Assistant General Manager, Supply Chain Management also were present at the event.

This collaboration underscores DBL Ceramics' commitment to delivering premium quality ceramic solutions to the real estate sector, fostering greater value and innovation in construction materials. The partnership is expected to strengthen DBL Ceramics' role as a preferred ceramic solutions provider for Edison Real Estate and reflects both organizations' shared dedication to excellence and customer-centric service.