Daraz 11.11: Gear up for the biggest sale of the year to buy all you need at lowest price

Daraz, the country's largest online marketplace, is back with a bang for the 7th consecutive season with the much-anticipated 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, lasting from the midnight of 11 November until 21 November 2024. This year, the campaign is going to be more exciting and rewarding as Daraz is offering Tk 50 crores worth of vouchers, Free Delivery, and Flash Sale of up to 80% off for the shopaholics to enjoy twin delight of celebrations and savings.

Offering the largest basket of a wide variety of products, Daraz 11.11 will include products from all categories, including fashion and lifestyle, electronics, health and beauty, and FMCG, among others. Numerous popular brand partners will participate with their newest collections and exclusive launches such as Marico, Minister Human Care, TECNO Life, Baseus, Haier, Lotto, Bata, RB, Transcend, Unilever, Nestle and many more.

To make this shopping experience more rewarding, there will be daily brand Flash Sale with higher discount, killer deals on 200 high value items such as large appliances, furniture, mobiles. Shoppers can also grab exclusive 11% discounted vouchers from 12am-3am on 11 November, and incredible deals (11, 111, 1111, 11111 taka).

To enhance the mega experience, Daraz has partnered with several popular payment partners to enhance cashless transactions during 11.11. Customers can opt for other flexible payment methods such as Cash on Delivery, bKash, and Nagad, while also availing a 6-month EMI facility with 0% interest through different bank partners. Eastern Bank PLC, City Bank PLC, Southeast Bank PLC, United Commercial Bank PLC, Standard Chartered Bank, Dhaka Bank PLC, Community Bank, EBL ZIP and SCB InstaBuys joined hands with Daraz to make this campaign more affordable.