Creative IT Institute inaugurates a new branch at Mirpur 10

To further expand its journey of success, Creative IT Institute inaugurated a new branch today in the heart of Dhaka, Mirpur 10. This marks another milestone for Creative IT Institute, South Asia's Best IT training institute. Managed by a team of 500 industry experts, this IT training Institute also has a branch in Chattogram along with a global online platform that has successfully provided cutting-edge IT training for the past 15 years. In addition to the main campus in Dhanmondi, the institute's branches in Uttara and Chattogram are also running smoothly. In continuation of this trend and considering the demand, the third branch in Mirpur commenced operations on July 1.

Notably, since its inception in 2008, the institute has successfully trained over 70,000 students who work in various marketplaces. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute provided free training to over 6,000 students. Not only do students receive training from this institute, but they also get job opportunities with the support of the Career Placement Department.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of the founder chairman of Creative Business Group, Monir Hossain, Chief Operating Officer Zia Uddin Mahmud, senior officials of the institute, and members of all its affiliated organizations. Special guests included e-CAB President Shomi Kaiser, M Rashidul Hasan, Senior Vice President, BASIS, Prof. Dr. Mo. Ali Noor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, BUBT, Prof. Dr. Nazrul Islam, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Northern University Bangladesh, Yusuf Ifti, Chief Executive Officer, Future Icon, KM Hasan Ripon, Executive Director, BSDI, Mesbaul Hasan, Deputy Director, Career Guidance & Counselling, BUBT, among other eminent personalities from the industry.

The founder and CEO of the institute, Monir Hossain, stated, "I desire to make the young generation of the country self-reliant by making them skilled in IT and to expand Creative IT Institute globally," and thus begins the journey of the Mirpur branch.