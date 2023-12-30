'Cox's Bazar Run 2023 held in Laboni Beach, Cox’s Bazar

The Cox's Bazar Run 2023 was organised with the objective of increasing running's popularity and bringing attention to Cox's Bazar, a popular tourist destination.

This 7.5 km Run, which was organised by Better Together Bangladesh, took placed on Friday, December 15 at 6:30 a.m. from Labani beach. About 400 local and foreign runners participated in it.

The official inauguration began with the presentation of the national flag and anthem and the guidance of Nirpen Chowdhury, the famous marathoner of the country. At this time, Nirpen Chowdhury warmed up the runners at the beginning. The main race starts with timing immediately after the warm-up.

At Labani Beach, run for about one kilometer from Suganda Point to the city's Dolphin circle at the Ghungachtala-Holiday circle and end at Labani beach again.

6 runners were awarded in 2 categories. Among the women runners, the champion was Janely (United States), the first runner-up was Fatima Akhtar and the second runner-up was Mary (Philippines) And the champion among men. Sujan, first runner-up Abdullah Al Sabit and second runner-up Md. Jawad Apnan.

Chief guest Shamshus Dauza, Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Nirpen Chodhuri famous runner and special guest runner of Cox's Bazar Run & Special guest Nasir Uddin, District Education Officer gave away crests and prize money to the champions, runners-up in two categories.

Cox's Bazar Run 2023 Race Director and Marathoner S M Sadeq told that" Running is the best exercise for maintaining both physical and mental health. Around the world, running is incredibly popular in tourist cities. However, despite having the world's longest natural beach, Cox's Bazar is not a particularly running-friendly city. The purpose of this run is to promote tourism and increase public awareness of health issues. This event will develop a large running community in Cox's Bazar, which will inspire more individuals to start running. Furthermore, we think that the assembly of domestic and international runners will serve as Cox's Bazar's new trademark. "

Ruhan Al Faruk, Founder & President, Better Together Bangladesh & Lead, Cox's Bazar Run 2023 told that" "As the lead of the Cox's Bazar Run 2023, I am thrilled to declare our event on December 15 a tremendous success! The Laboni Beach witnessed a fantastic display of athleticism, unity, and community spirit. Thank you to all participants, volunteers, and supporters for making this year's run an unforgettable experience. Top of Form

Cox's Bazar Run 2023 is powered by cox's Bazar Pourashava, in association with The Daily Star and Surge Bangladesh, event Partner Doorframe Communication, Supported by Cox's Bazar District Administration, Cox's Bazar Development Authority, Cox's Bazar District Police, RAK Ceramics, Shwapno, Prime 365 ltd Shalik Restaurant, and other organisations.