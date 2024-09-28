CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC recognised at South Asian Travel Awards 2024

Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC (the owning company of The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, and HANSA Premium Residence) has been honoured with the Tourism Face of South Asia Award at the 8th Edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. The award ceremony took place on 20th September 2024 at Aloft Kathmandu, Nepal, recognising leaders across the region for their exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the South Asian tourism industry. The Coin Award was handed over by Badri Prasad Pandey, Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation.