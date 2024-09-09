Celebrate and save more with Daraz 9.9 Anniversary Sale

Daraz Bangladesh is set to commemorate its anniversary with a grand celebration, inviting shoppers nationwide to participate in an exclusive shopping event. The 9.9 Anniversary Sale, running from September 9 to September 15, transforms the online marketplace into a virtual party venue where shoppers can enjoy great savings with Free Delivery and exclusive discounts on Flash Sale products.

In a gesture of appreciation to its valued customers, Daraz offers vouchers worth Tk. 1 crore for this 9.9, which can be collected directly from the Daraz app by clicking on the designated banner.

The Sale features over 1 crore products eligible for Free Delivery on orders above Tk. 299. Customers can unwrap further savings by collecting vouchers by clicking the "Free Delivery" banner on Daraz app's homepage subject to a first-come, first-serve basis. The vouchers can be stacked with other discounts.

An exciting "Any 3" offer will be available, allowing customers to purchase three items for as low as Tk. 70, applicable to a wide range of 30,000 products. This bundle deal provides exceptional value during the Sale.

Flash Sale has been positioned as an exciting feature of the anniversary celebration, with discounts of up to 75% on selected 1,000 products daily across various categories. These limited-time deals, refreshed daily, are expected to offer even greater savings than the standard campaign discounts.

To enhance the shopping experience, Daraz has partnered with top brands such as Marico, Unilever, Lotto, Reckitt Benckiser, ORAIMO, BATA, Apex, RFL Appliances, Haier, Baseus, Sony Smart, and Beauty Orchestra, ensuring great discounts across a broad range of products.

For additional savings, Daraz has partnered with payment providers such as bKash, Southeast Bank, Eastern Bank, City Bank, NCC Bank, Dhaka Bank, and EBL ZIP (EMI) to avail shoppers with further discounts and flexible payment options, ensuring a seamless and rewarding shopping experience.

With Best Price offers, Flash Sale, Free Delivery, and bank discounts, Daraz Bangladesh's 9.9 Anniversary Sale guarantees an exciting and value-packed shopping experience for customers across the country.