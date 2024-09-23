Catch the sixer from anywhere on Toffee

Is a cricket match ever complete without analyzing every little move? Of course not! Hence, making sure that no catch goes missed or sixer unnoticed, Toffee is bringing the IND vs BAN Series 2024 right into your palms.

Beginning today, this nail-biting Test and T20 series is the talk of the town among all cricket fanatics. Keeping this excitement alive, Toffee, the country's largest digital entertainment platform developed entirely by local engineers, is live streaming the entire series as premium content for all cricket lovers to enjoy on the go. To watch the match on any device, Banglalink users can purchase a 7 day-long (2GB Toffee) or 30 day-long (5GB Toffee) with all premium content access for BDT 56 or BDT 106, respectively.

Others can also enjoy a daily subscription of BDT 20, weekly subscription of BDT 50 and monthly subscription of BDT 99 (valid for the full series), paid through bKash or Credit/Debit cards. These packages are only applicable for the Ind vs Ban Series, running from September 19 to October 12, 2024. Exciting cashback offers will be available for bKash purchases starting from the 2nd Test on 27th September 2024.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Deputy Director, Marketing, Toffee, said, "Cricket is an emotion for us. Whether we are at work with our colleagues, in class with our peers or even at home with friends and family, we don't want to miss a single second of the game. Hence, we, at Toffee, are making sure that all our customers can watch every strike and enjoy the match from wherever they are!"

To catch the real LIVE experience and roar with Bangladesh, click here: https://toffeelive.com