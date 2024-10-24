Career Pro BD's Cybersecurity Program 2024 engages Southeast University

On 23rd October 2024, the Cyber Security & Social Awareness Program 2024 was successfully conducted at Southeast University Auditorium, organized by Career Pro BD. The purpose of the event, which was an essential aspect of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, was to increase public awareness of the vital role cybersecurity plays in the modern world. Corporate professionals, cybersecurity specialists, and social advocates gathered to share their insights and experiences.

The event's success was significantly improved by the partnership with Southeast University and the enthusiastic involvement of its faculty and students. Participants gained substantial information about safeguarding themselves and their organisations from cyber risks as a result of the event's engaging interactive workshops, quizzes, and in-depth talks.

Shahriar Manzoor, Chairman & Associate Professor of the CSE Department, gave a technical in-depth analysis of the current cyber threat landscape, stressing the need for vigilance in the digital space. Prof. Dr. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Southeast University, opened the event by discussing the significance of teaching cybersecurity practices to professionals and students. MD. Morad Hossain, CHRO & Board Secretary of Elite Paint Group of Companies, was one of the other notable attendees. He shared his thoughts on how businesses are addressing cybersecurity concerns. Leading psychologist and therapeutic counsellor Tanwita Ghosh discussed the psychological ramifications of online safety, including the effects of social media addiction and cyberbullying on mental health. The founder of Nibedita, Anika Islam, motivated guests with her journey as a digital-age entrepreneur and the importance of cybersecurity for company security. Cybersecurity specialist Abdullah Nayim offered helpful advice on how people and organisations can improve their cybersecurity posture by implementing easy-to-implement but powerful strategies.Career Pro BD advisor and Head of HR & Admin at STAR Cineplex, Laila Naznin, concluded the event by discussing the admirable work Career Pro BD is doing in the area of professional development. She underlined how Career Pro BD's programs, such as cybersecurity training sessions and workshops, are assisting professionals from a variety of industries in remaining knowledgeable and equipped. She commended the organization's dedication to making sure that people and companies in Bangladesh have the know-how to address today's cybersecurity threats.

The event also featured an online cybersecurity quiz, where participants demonstrated their knowledge and awareness of cybersecurity issues. Winners were announced at the event and were awarded prizes to recognize their efforts.