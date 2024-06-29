CARE celebrates 75 years of development partnership in Bangladesh

CARE, a leading humanitarian organisation fighting global poverty, is celebrating 75 years of development partnership in Bangladesh.

Founded in 1945, the organization has over seven decades of experience providing emergency assistance in crises.

Officially launched in 1949, CARE Bangladesh has played an important role in the reconstruction of war-torn Bangladesh since its independence in 1971.

The organisation celebratesd 75 years of presence in Bangladesh today with various events.

CARE Bangladesh Country Director Ram Das at a "Meet the Press" event organised in its Dhaka office this morning talked about the organisation's rich history, current status, and future direction with journalists.

Later in the afternoon, Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE Global, participated online and greeted all her colleagues in Bangladesh.