Byaspur unites for change with Grow Your Reader in Gopalganj

On the morning of the 6th of June, at 10:30 AM, a project inception meeting was held in Byaspur, Gopalganj at Jaynagar High School by Grow Your Reader Foundation, funded by Global Fund for Children. Grow Your Reader Foundation (GYRF) has started working in Byaspur Village on improving children's education and community well-being through changes within the school ecosystem and overall community mindset.

They have introduced a unique way of creating change- SALT, (an acronym for Support-Stimulate, Appreciate, Listen-Learn-Link, Transfer-Team), a community-led approach used to address the root causes of the existing problems in the community. The approach empowers the people to assume ownership of their challenges, learn from each other, and develop sustainable solutions.

A proper school ecosystem is vital for creating an environment instrumental to the holistic development of a student. Whether they are emotional, social, or academic, these criteria must be met, and that too, to a high standard. A proper system maintains healthy student-teacher relationships, guardians, and other important stakeholders' engagement, critical thinking, and creativity while addressing individual differences. Moreover, a well-balanced school environment encourages a sense of community, respect, and responsibility, which are crucial for nurturing responsible and well-rounded citizens.

GYRF had previously conducted a baseline survey in Byaspur village in Gopalganj to assess the current situation there, whose results were shared in the meeting by the community youth and the students of Jaynagar High School in the form of a Jarigan (a traditional musical art performance), and the stakeholders. After disseminating the baseline survey findings through the performance, participants in the meeting discussed possible solutions to mitigate the problems. The meeting was attended by the Union Chairman Md Lutfur Rahman Luthu Mia, SMC community president K M Zakir Hossain, other SMC members, the Principal of Jaynagar High School Md Hasan Ali Chowdhury with fellow teachers and students, other Institutional heads, and parents/ guardians of Byaspur village. Founder and CEO of Grow Your Reader Foundation, Sadia Jafrin, also partook in the discussion, sharing why this approach had been chosen for the project. Other official members from GYRF were also present at the Meeting.