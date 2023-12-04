Business Fest Bangladesh 2023 hosted at NDC

Notre Dame Business Club organised an event on November 17th and 18th on the premises of Notre Dame College with the eighth edition of Keeron presents Business Fest Bangladesh 2023, Season 08. Powered by Bee Global and The Daily Star. The college premises welcomed students not only from Dhaka but also from schools and colleges outside the capital, transforming the event into a national celebration.

Diversity and versatility were at the forefront of the festival, offering 14 segments to add a diverse array of opportunities for participants to showcase their talents. From the intense case study competition and dynamic business idea presentations to stimulating Olympiads, visually captivating wall magazine displays, and additional dimensions like photography and business debates, the festival catered to a broad spectrum of interests. This inclusive approach aimed to mirror the multifaceted nature of the business world. Not only that, "Guess the Logo '' was one of the hotcake team segments that had a thrilling finish. Participants were highly anticipated and excited regarding this event.

The closing and prize-giving ceremony was decorated with good wishes from the invited guests, including the principal, Dr Fr. Hemanto Pius Rozario, CSC, and the director of guidance, Anthony Sushanta Gomes, CSC. Not only that, an exciting session was conducted by Tajdin Hasan, Chief Operating Officer of Keeron. He brought back some memories and stopped the time by sharing his mesmerising college time. He also gave some valuable lessons for the aspirants to shine in their lives. He said "It is necessary to develop entrepreneurial mindset from an early stage of life, which later builds a strong sense of purpose and helps the students to take risks later in life. Keeron as a platform wants to be part of the process and help change the mindset of the future generations, the change which will have an impact on the growth of the nation in future." The moderator of NDBC, Farjana Hossain, also shared her thoughts and wished for the prosperity of this club. Then the closing ceremony celebrated the achievements and contributions of participants. Recognising outstanding performances added a sense of accomplishment to the festival. Yet the conclusion wasn't purely about accolades. Adding a sweet finale, it evolved into a cultural spectacle. Lively musical performances marked the vibrant conclusion of this intellectually stimulating event, creating lasting memories for participants to cherish.