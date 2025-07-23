British Council to host virtual briefing for Bangladeshi students heading to UK

The British Council will hold a virtual Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing on 29 July for Bangladeshi students preparing to begin their higher education in the United Kingdom.

Scheduled from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, the online session is for the students who have received offers from UK universities and will provide practical guidance on student visas, travel, budgeting, and settling into academic life in the UK.

The briefing will include speakers from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), British universities, and the British Universities' International Liaison Association (BUILA). Current students and recent alumni will also take part, offering insights from their own experiences of studying in the UK.

Topics will cover visa requirements, packing tips, managing finances, accommodation, healthcare access, insurance, and mental health support for international students.

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to UKVI representatives regarding the visa process.

Students interested in attending can register online and will receive joining instructions ahead of the session.

More information and registration details are available at: https://www.britishcouncil.org.bd/en/study-uk/events/pre-departure-briefing