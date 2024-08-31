BRAC Kumon launches a new center in Purana Paltan

BRAC Kumon proudly unveiled its new center in Purana Paltan on August 29, 2024, with a vibrant and interactive inauguration ceremony. The event was graced by esteemed parents, students from the Purana Paltan area along with officials from BRAC Kumon Limited.

Kumon, the world's largest after-school program, is dedicated to unlocking the potential of every child. Rooted in Japanese educational philosophy, Kumon's multidimensional approach fosters both academic and personal growth, transcending traditional learning methods.

More than just a teaching method, Kumon embodies a holistic lifestyle. While concentrating on Math and English, Kumon nurtures independent learning and hones both cognitive and non-cognitive skills. By engaging in self-directed tasks, students acquire crucial 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence, laying a strong foundation for lifelong success.

Kumon's impact is profound and enduring, extending beyond the classroom to shape a child's daily life, integrating essential skills like time management, self-discipline, and perseverance. It's more than an educational program; it's a journey that seamlessly becomes part of a child's way of life, embedding the habit of independent learning and proactive problem-solving into their lifestyle.

With over 23,700 Kumon Centers spanning the globe, the recent addition of the Purana Paltan center marks a significant milestone in our expanding network. For over six decades, Kumon's methodical learning approach has been enhancing the Math and Reading abilities of millions of children aged 3 to 14 in over 60 countries. In Bangladesh, there are now 19 BRAC Kumon centers, including the newly inaugurated facility in Purana Paltan.