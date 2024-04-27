BRAC Kumon brings world's largest after-school program in Panthapath

BRAC Kumon Panthapath Center was launched on Thursday (25th April) through an interactive inauguration ceremony. The event was graced by esteemed individuals including Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Kumon Ltd., Mr. Ahmed Islam Muqsit, CEO, Swosti Limited, Chairman, Bdjobs, Mr. Md. Jahangir Alam, DMD, Union Bank, Co Founder, Dikkha, Head of BRAC Kumon Ltd., Mr. Nehal Bin Hasan alongside other distinguished guests, parents, and students.

Kumon is a Japanese Education method and world's largest after-school education program, which focuses on unleashing the inner potential of Children. Kumon teaches Math and English in a unique way. Its self learning method and individual study plan for each student helps children to reach their maximum potential state in a joyful manner which helps their academic performance and professional performance as well later on in their life.

However , apart from boosting students' math and english skills, Kumon also empowers them with crucial 21st century skills; critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving. Which not only makes them stand out in academic life and professional life but also prepares them to handle life situations in a graceful manner. This holistic approach to education makes Kumon special and unique. As a result, 60+ countries around the world have adopted this education method and are producing fruitful results.

Currently, 16 BRAC Kumon Centers are operating in Dhaka, including the Panthapath center. Kumon's step by step learning method has been successfully improving the Mathematics, English, and Reading skills of millions of children aged 3 - 14 years in 60+ countries for 60+ years worldwide.