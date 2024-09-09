BRAC Bank to provide cashless banking solutions to MSC

BRAC Bank has entered a strategic partnership with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's largest container shipping company, to support its cashless transformation initiatives.

In alignment with MSC's vision of going cashless, the bank has deployed Real-Time Cash Deposit Machines (RCDM) at MSC's Dhaka and Chattogram offices, providing a streamlined solution for managing the financial transactions of the renowned shipping company.

In addition, BRAC Bank is delivering a range of tailored financial services, including MT940 statement services and other electronic payment services through bank's internet banking platform for corporate and commercial customers.

These tailored services enable MSC to operate more efficiently by integrating cashless solutions directly into their business processes, further supporting their global operational needs.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking Division at BRAC Bank, and Harun Ur Rashid, Country Head of MSC, signed the agreement on September 1, 2024 at MSC's Dhaka office.

From MSC, ATM Anisul Millat, Chief Financial Officer; Anisur Rahman, Assistant General Manager; Abdullah Muhammad Areef, Head of Sales & Marketing, along with other senior executives were present.

Representing BRAC Bank were AKM Faisal Halim, Head of Transaction Banking; Musabbir Ahmed, and Unit Head of Local and Global Corporate; and Ahasan Habib, Manager of Corporate Banking.

As a leader in Corporate and Institutional Banking in Bangladesh, BRAC Bank caters to a number of globally renowned shipping companies leveraging its technology-enabled banking services. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing MSC's financial operations with modern, efficient, and tailored banking solutions.