BRAC Bank inaugurates renovated Khilgaon Branch

BRAC Bank has inaugurated a renovated Khilgaon Branch to provide more convenience and amenities to the customers.

The branch has been refurbished to provide the most modern, best-in-class customer service and a delightful experience to its valued customers.

Selim R. F. Hussain Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at Manama Chandradwip, Holding: 901, Plot # 582, Block # c, Shahid Baki Road, Khilgaon, Dhaka -1219 on October 3, 2024. The place is one of Dhaka's bustling places with many lifestyle brand shops, restaurants, coffee shops and urban establishments.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director and head of BRAC Bank's Branch Distribution Network, attended the inauguration ceremony. A. K. M. Tareq, Senior Zonal Head for North, Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Head for South, and senior branch distribution network officials were also present.

This facelift of the branch and Premium Banking Lounge, located in a commercially important place in Dhaka, signifies BRAC Bank's commitment to continuously elevating its customer service standards using modern infrastructure and amenities.

With 187 branches, 53 sub-branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME Unit Offices, and 1,080 Agent Banking Outlets, BRAC Bank stands tall as one of Bangladesh's most expansive banking networks.