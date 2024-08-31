BRAC Bank completes contributing 25,000 taka each to 414 injured during movement

BRAC Bank has taken a significant step in supporting those affected by the recent anti-discrimination movement by disbursing 25,000 taka each to 414 injured individuals during the protests.

The bank's swift action reflects its commitment to standing with the people of Bangladesh in times of need. Earlier, the bank announced a two crore taka fund from its CSR funds to support the treatment of the injured. This disbursement is part of the effort.

BRAC, the world's largest NGO, came forward to help in this effort by mobilizing its field force to reach eight major hospitals in Dhaka, including Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, National Institute of Ophthalmology, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College & Mitford Hospital, and National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Beyond Dhaka, information was collected from 25 districts to ensure widespread assistance coverage for critically injured patients.

Of the 414, 295 are from Dhaka, while 119 are from other districts nationwide. Leveraging its CORPnet facilities, BRAC Bank directly transferred the funds to the beneficiaries' bKash wallets, ensuring a secure and efficient disbursement process and the money's end-use.

Commenting on this initiative, Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, said, "While this contribution may seem small in the face of the immense challenges these individuals are facing, it serves as an affirmation that the people of Bangladesh stand united with those affected by this historic anti-discrimination movement. We are committed to supporting them in any way we can, and this initiative is a testament to our belief in solidarity and compassion."

BRAC Bank's ongoing efforts to provide timely and impactful support to those in need highlight its dedication to social responsibility and the well-being of the communities it serves.