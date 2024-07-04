Blood Donation Program was held to help cancer patients

A blood donation program was organized at the head office of Renata PLC in Mirpur, Dhaka, on July 1, 2024, to raise awareness about the deadly disease cancer and to extend a helping hand to the patients. The event was organized by Renata PLC, patronized by the Radiotherapy Department of Dhaka Medical College, and supported by Sandhani, Dhaka Medical College Unit.

The chief guest at the event was Professor Dr. Aliya Shahnaz, Head of the Radiotherapy Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. In her speech, Dr. Shahnaz praised Renata PLC for its commitment to social responsibility and its efforts to help cancer patients. She also spoke about the importance of blood donation in saving lives.

Dr. Md. Toufiq Hasan Firoz, associate professor, Radiotherapy Department, Dhaka Medical College Hospital; Dr. Tannima Adhikary, Assistant Professor, Radiology Department, Dhaka Medical College Hospital; and Dr. Meher Jabin, Assistant Professor, Radiology Department, Dhaka Medical College Hospital were special guests in the event.

Dr. Firoz requested Renata to come forward by providing free medications or services to some poor patients if possible. Dr. Tannima and Meher Jabin wished that Renata will continue this great event in coming days.

In his speech, Tanbir Sajib, Chief Marketing Officer of Renata PLC, said that the company is committed to providing international standard cancer care to patients in Bangladesh. He said that Renata is working on developing new and innovative cancer treatments and that the company is also expanding its cancer care facilities across the country. Renata is expanding its cancer care program to include mental health services for both patients and their caregivers, he added.

Amir Abdullah, team leader of oncology department, Renata PLC's, said that the company's cancer care project provides supply of medicine for free to cancer patients living in all parts of Bangladesh within 24 hours.