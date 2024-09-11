Berger paints won two SDG awards for pioneering female painting service

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has been recognized at the prestigious SDG Brand Champion Awards 2024 in two categories. Winner in Sustainable Partnerships & Institutions and Honorable Mention in Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. The company was honored for its groundbreaking female painting service, Rongona, which is transforming the traditionally male-dominated paints industry by empowering women and promoting gender equality.

The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, 10th September, at the Grand Ballroom of a luxurious hotel in Dhaka. The event was graced by Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the chief guest and honorable Advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources.

On receiving the award, Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints, expressed her pride, saying, "Rongona exemplifies a transformative approach to women's empowerment in the paints sector, and I am extremely proud to receive this recognition on behalf of Berger. Through this initiative, Berger has trained close to 100 female painters, and we are determined to expand this service across Bangladesh. The impact on the lives of these women is profound, as they now have the opportunity to provide better education, healthcare, and living conditions for themselves and their families."

Shamim Uz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer of Berger Paints, also shared his gratitude, stating, "We couldn't have moved forward without the support of our partners, NSDA (National Skills Development Authority), NHRDF (National Human Resource Development Fund), and the ASSET Project (World Bank). I thank all the concerned authorities for recognizing Berger Paint's relentless efforts to uphold sustainable practices and ensure environmental safety."

The SDG Brand Champion Awards celebrate excellence in Sustainable Development and recognize brands that contribute towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh. This year marks the second consecutive year of the award, organized by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave in collaboration with the Sustainable Brand Initiative and Bangladesh Brand Forum. The awards are presented across nine categories, recognizing both winners and honorable mentions, covering the full spectrum of the 17 SDGs.