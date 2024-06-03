Berger Paints Bangladesh launches the 11th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA)

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), in collaboration with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), proudly announced the launching of the 11th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA). The press conference announcing the launch was held at the Eden Grand Ballroom of Hotel Amari on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

For the past 22 years Berger and IAB jointly continuing this legacy. In 2003, this award program was started as "Berger Young Architects' Award". Later, in 2007 the award was widen the horizon and newly introduced as "Berger Award for the Excellence in Architecture".

The launching event was graced by distinguished guests, including Vice-President (National Affairs), Ar. Mohammad Ali Naqi, Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of BPBL; Mr. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, COO and Director; General Secretary Ar. Nabi Newaz Khan from Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB); BPBL, AKM Sadeque Nawaj, CBO BPBL; Shabbir Ahmed, Head CSPEZ BPBL and Architect Asia Karim - Award Director, Ar. Abu Musa Iftekhar – Deputy Director, Ar. Nazifa Tabassum – Deputy Director, Eminent architects of the country, Members of 25th Executive Committee from IAB and other officials from Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited also attended the event.

At the event, it was announced that total seven projects will be awarded, with each winner receiving a prize money of Tk. 200,000, along with a trophy and a certificate.

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, remarked, "The tireless dedication of our architects to craft extraordinary designs often goes unnoticed. This award, established 22 years ago, aims to honor their exceptional talents. We hope to continue this tradition, inspiring and encouraging our architects for many more years to come."

Ar. Mohammad Ali Naqi Vice President of Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), commented, "Award ceremonies like this are crucial in inspiring architects to pursue excellence. IAB is proud to be part of this remarkable platform created by Berger, which celebrates the outstanding talents in the field of architecture."

The judging panel for this year's award is comprised of renowned Architect Abu Hydar Imamuddin, Ar. Bayejid Mahbub Khondker, Ar. Tamanna Sayeed, Ar. Gibson Rhie, KIRA and Ar. Kamar Ahmed Simon (filmmaker). Last day of nomination submission is on June 14, 2024