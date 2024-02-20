Bee Global Education Fair held successfully

BEE Global Consultancy hosted a successful event on the 17th of February, 2024 at Uttara Club, Dhaka. Their motto, "Education has no border," truly lives up to it's name as they brought together over 100 universities from the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia. What made the event extra special were one-to-one sessions with renowned Education experts- Mr.Faisal Khan (Sr. Business Development Manager, GSP), Md.Enam Ahmed (Business Development Manager, GSP), Mr.Tokee Tahmid (Business Development Manager, GSP), Ms.Nazratun Naeem ( Business Development Manager, GSP), and Mr.Mohaimanul Hoque Moon (Regional Manager, Trine University) and counseling from BEE Global's expert counselors. Moreover, the fair provided the students with the opportunity to receive free language proficiency and free visa processing support. BEE Global became the hub for hundreds of students wanting to get more authentic information on Higher Education on that day. Needless to say, BEE Global really became the go-to place for students eager to learn more about higher education.

Nusrat Jahan, Chairperson of BEE Global, expressed her delight regarding the impactful event, saying "It has always been a pleasure for me to witness the success of students who dream big and work hard to achieve that dream. Today's event was like a stepping stone for those students as they got to learn more about several aspects needed for their study abroad journey, engage with leading educational institutions, and receive free counseling on Education which presented different choices in front of them based on their profiles. We value every student and try to bring out their true potential so I'm glad we could do that again through our education fair."

Afsana Ratri Mishu, The Chief Business Officer of BEE Global continued, "I'm overjoyed by the success of the event. The spontaneous and eager participants brought life into the fair. The fair doesn't only vouch for the success of BEE Global and its continuous hard work to provide a perfect environment for students but also certifies that BEE Global is the equivalent of trust among aspiring students because they could explore and learn a range of stuff which would eventually help them to shape their future accordingly."

The BEE Global Education Fair has gained tremendous support from enthusiastic participants, bringing fame to the Consultancy firm. However, it's not the first time that BEE Global has hosted an event like that. The fair undoubtedly helped the students with its informative insights, expert counseling, and a wide range of institutions. BEE Global doesn't fail to leave a positive and long-lasting impact on students and Higher Education with the end of a promising event.