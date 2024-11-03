BCSIR Hosts Training on PPA 2006 and PPR 2008

In the opening ceremony of PPA 2006 and PPR 2008 day-long training held today at 9:00 am in the IERD Auditorium of Bangladesh Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (BCSIR), Chairman Dr. Samina Ahmed emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in government procurement to the scientists, officials and other trainees of today's session. The training organized under the overall supervision of Council Member (Finance) and Joint Secretary Roknuzzaman, various sessions were conducted as the chief trainer by the Deputy Secretary (Development - 1 Branch) of the Ministry of Shipping and PPR expert Md Sayemur Rashid Khan. At this time, Mr. Mahbub Hasan Khan, Director (Finance & Accounts) of BCSIR, gave the trainees an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge on the subject by asking various practical and applicable questions related to PPA 2006 and PPR 2008.