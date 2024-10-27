BBDN, SMEF sign MoU

The Bangladesh Business & Disability Network (BBDN) and SME Foundation (SMEF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote accessible financial services for entrepreneurs with disabilities.

The partnership aims to advance advocacy, product development, and capacity-building in banking and financial services.

The signing was preceded by a discussion on financial accessibility for persons with disabilities, supported by the International Labour Organization's (ILO) ProGRESS Project, with BBDN and SMEF as partners. Key financial institutions, including BRAC Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, and PKSF, participated.

Mahbubul Islam from the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) shared insights into designing financial products for persons with disabilities.

Sightsavers provided an overview of the SME policy landscape. Speakers included Peter Belen, chief technical adviser of the ILO ProGRESS Project; Anwar Hussain Chowdhury, managing director of SME Foundation; Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, trustee of BBDN; and Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO of BBDN, who all highlighted the importance of inclusive financial services.