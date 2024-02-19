Banglalink transforms lives through digital innovation

In the dynamic landscape of today's business environment, adaptability is no longer an option but an indispensable prerequisite for companies aspiring to not only survive but also thrive. The telecom industry, navigating this dynamic terrain, exemplifies a purpose-driven commitment to digital transformation. This era of transformation demands a nuanced dance of business modalities, blending the evident and the formidable into a symphony of restructuring achieved through innovative technology integration.

Within this transformative ecosystem, the telecom sector emerges as a beacon of change, with Banglalink in Bangladesh standing as a strong example of navigating the currents of digital transformation with strategic precision and digital innovations.

Banglalink's commitment to digital transformation is more than a strategic choice; it embodies a profound purpose in DO1440 (Digital Operator 1440). This visionary strategy goes beyond the conventional, ensuring relevance to customers throughout every minute of the day (1440 minutes), addressing demands in education, healthcare, finance, entertainment, and more under a unified digital umbrella.

As a trailblazing digital operator, Banglalink not only delivers top-notch connectivity but also pioneers a suite of digital services that seamlessly integrate connectivity into lifestyle solutions. The groundbreaking MyBL super app, a first-of-its-kind in the nation, hosts an extensive array of products across diverse categories and price ranges. MyBL stands as a digital solution platform crafted upon Banglalink's innovative 6C model, encompassing Connect (telco offers), Content (music, video, games), Commerce (shopping, travel, bills), Care (health-tech), Courses (ed-tech), and Community (loyalty and gamification). Notably, it serves as the hub for Bangladesh's premier Tele-Health platform, boasting an impressive user base of over 1.5 million Monthly Active Users. Additionally, the platform houses the country's leading Music streaming service, which has surpassed 1 million Monthly Active Users. Moreover, MyBL is not only for Banglalink users. It has become operator agnostic and opened up the super app for all users through its OTT version with a monthly active user of 8.38 Mn.

Beyond telecommunications, Banglalink has ventured into the digital streaming space with Toffee, an operator-agnostic platform providing an exceptional viewing experience with its user-friendly navigation through its app and web versions. With an extensive selection of national and international live television channels, Toffee regularly airs global sporting events live. Additionally, it offers a vast collection of on-demand videos and user-generated content for its viewers.

This purpose-driven approach to digital transformation isn't just theoretical; it's a tangible commitment to delivering meaningful digital experiences for customers. Banglalink's DO1440 strategy, an innovative response to the evolving needs of the community, received prestigious recognition in 2023. The Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) bestowed upon Banglalink the esteemed title of "the Best Service for Connected Consumers" at the annual MWC Barcelona.

As a socially responsible organization, Banglalink is constantly on the lookout for innovative approaches to stand by communities by undertaking several significant digital initiatives to support communities during crucial times, with the most notable being the award-winning Early Warning System, launched within the MyBL Super App during Cyclone Mocha, enabling over one million unique smartphone users to determine their location in relation to the cyclone's path and take necessary precautions. The initiative was recognized as the "Best Sustainability Excellence Initiative in 'Disaster Response'" at the Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023.

Recognizing that external transformation is rooted in internal changes, Banglalink embraced this philosophy and initiated a transformation of its Employee Value Proposition (EVP) with the tagline 'Lead the Future.' This tagline resonates with the company's futuristic endeavors and underscores its commitment to fostering a positive and growth-oriented work environment.

In the grander scheme of things, the imperative of organizational digital transformation has never been more pronounced as we chart the course towards realizing the SMART Bangladesh vision. Aligned with the pillars of Smart Citizen, Smart Society, Smart Government, and Smart Economy, this transformation becomes a cornerstone in boosting growth.

The evolving digital ecosystems act as potent catalysts, amalgamating diverse services into a cohesive framework, thereby nurturing a society that is not only interconnected but also operates with heightened efficiency and innovation. In line with that, every vision Banglalink pursues is anchored in the principle to challenge norms and the commitment to stay ahead through transformative measures. As Banglalink persists in this journey, the company is not just shaping its own destiny but solidifying its role as a trusted growth partner for SMART Bangladesh.