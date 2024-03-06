Bangladeshi lawyer Saqeb Mahbub appointed as officer of International Bar Association

Barrister Saqeb Mahbub, a lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court, has been appointed as an officer of Asia Pacific Regional Forum (APRF) of International Bar Association (IBA) for the term of 2024-2025.

Saqeb Mahbub will hold the portfolio of "Professional Well Being Commission Liaison Officer" within the committee.

Founded in 1947, the IBA stands as the premier organization for international legal practitioners, bar associations, and law societies.

With a mission rooted in promoting and preserving the rule of law worldwide, the IBA has grown to include over 80,000 individual international lawyers from the world's leading law firms and some 190 bar associations and law societies across more than 170 countries. The IBA plays a crucial role in assisting the global legal community, influencing international law reform, and shaping the future of the legal profession across the globe. The Asia Pacific Regional Forum serves as the executive committee for the IBA in the Asia Pacific Region.

The new executive committee is co-chaired by David Liu, Partner at JunHe, Shanghai, China and Preetha Sridharan Pillai, Partner at Skrine, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, underlining the committee's leadership by distinguished legal professionals in the Asia Pacific region, a press release issued by Mahbub and Company said.