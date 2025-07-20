Bangladesh pushes private sector to embrace sustainability at 2025 Summit and SDG Brand Awards

Bangladesh took a decisive step in advancing its sustainability agenda with the Sustainability Summit 2025 and the 3rd SDG Brand Champion Awards, held Saturday (July 12), at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel.

Presented by AkijBashir Group and powered by SMC Enterprise Limited, the twin events attracted over 500 participants, including global experts, business leaders, policymakers, and youth changemakers.

Organised by the Bangladesh Brand Forum and the Sustainable Brand Initiative, and initiated by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the summit focused on embedding sustainability into the core of business strategy. Themed "Purpose-Led Progress: Embedding Sustainability in the DNA of Bangladeshi Business," the event emphasized sustainability as a business imperative amid Bangladesh's rapid economic growth and environmental challenges.

"The second edition of the Sustainability Summit aims to create powerful dialogue that brings together leaders, changemakers, and visionaries to drive action, inspire innovation, and accelerate our journey toward the SDGs by 2030," said Sajid Mahbub, Group CEO and Executive Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum. "This is our moment to act with intention and urgency."

The summit featured three keynote addresses, three panel discussions, two insight sessions, and one case study, covering ESG integration, evolving business models, and youth engagement.

Shehzad Munim, Independent Director at Linde Bangladesh Limited, said ESG is now a "survival imperative," urging companies to adopt ESG frameworks across operations and governance. He highlighted Rajshahi's air quality improvements as evidence of effective community-led sustainability.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Nurunnabi, UNESCO Chair and CEO of Oxford Impact Group, pointed to Bangladesh's upcoming LDC graduation as a chance to connect competitiveness with sustainability. He advocated transparent CSR reporting and strategic alignment with ESG principles.

Roger Levermore, Senior Strategy Advisor and President at the Asian Institute of Technology's School of Management, compared Vietnam's national sustainability roadmap and emphasized early ESG education. He also noted the growing impact of international buyers enforcing ESG compliance for global market access.

Panel discussions explored ESG in manufacturing, inclusive economic growth, and green nation-building. A student session spotlighted youth perspectives on sustainability and underlined the importance of their inclusion in policymaking.

Later in the evening, the SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 recognized 60 sustainable brand initiatives—35 winners, 24 Honourable Mentions, and one individual award—across 22 categories aligned with the UN SDGs and Bangladesh's development priorities.

Launched by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave and organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative, the awards received 457 entries from May 26 to June 30. Winners were chosen through a multi-stage evaluation by eight jury panels comprising 27 experts, ensuring transparency and impact-driven selection.

Shariful Islam, Founder of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave and Managing Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, stated: "We are at a defining moment—where brands must go beyond promises and lead with purpose. The SDG Brand Champion Awards celebrate those that are not just aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals but driving real, measurable change."

The initiative encourages ESG adoption, knowledge-sharing, public awareness, and stronger private-public sector collaboration.

Strategic partners of the summit included the International Advertising Association Bangladesh, Asia Marketing Federation, and Marketing Society of Bangladesh. Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel served as Hospitality Partner, with Backpage PR as PR Partner and Turkish Airlines as Official Carrier.

Together, the Sustainability Summit and SDG Brand Champion Awards position Bangladesh as a regional leader in purpose-driven business transformation.