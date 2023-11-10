AyyKori launches cashback app with 'Labhei Labh Campaign'

Ayykori, a cashback platform in Bangladesh, has officially launched its mobile app, which is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

To mark this launching, the platform has also announced "Laabhei Labh" campaign from 11-22 November with 17 renowned brands of Bangladesh including Daraz, Esquire Electronics, Green Grocery, MedEasy, Pink Flash BD, Ensign, Easy Dhaka, Manfare, Deen, Dazzy Online, One Ummah BD, Gear Exact, OLAB BD, International Homeware (IHW), Organic Online Bangladesh, Glam Touch and Focallure BD.

As part of the campaign, over 100 brands will offer exclusive discounts and special deals, said a press release.

During the campaign, customers can get up to 20% cashback on what they buy from 100+ brands. Additionally, 10,000 customers can get an extra Tk40 bonus (minimum purchase of Tk500) on their first purchase from Ayykori.

Meanwhile, the highest purchaser of the campaign will get a surprise gift from Ayykori.