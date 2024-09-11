Apasen celebrates 40th anniversary with care conference and awards

Apasen, a renowned UK charity established in 1984, marked its 40th anniversary with a grand Care Conference and Awards Ceremony held in East London. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of staff, trustees, care workers, regulatory authorities, and representatives from central and local government, along with various members of the community.

The evening commenced with a mesmerising sitar performance by Jonathan Mayer and Junaid Ali, captivating the audience and setting the tone for the celebrations. Distinguished guests, including Rushanara Ali MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Building Safety and Homelessness, mayors from various London boroughs, and esteemed councilors, graced the occasion with their presence.

The Chair of the Board of Trustees, Luqueman Hussain, delivered a warm welcome speech, followed by addresses from Apasen's Chief Executive, Mahmud Hasan MBE, and Anil Patil, Founder and Executive Director of Carers Worldwide. Rushanara Ali MP praised Apasen's four decades of contributions to society, committing to continued support in the future.

A highlight of the event was the recognition of 50 care workers across various projects within Apasen. Awards were presented in categories such as the Outstanding Care Award, Star Care Award, and Ones to Watch Care Award. The winners were honoured by a diverse panel of dignitaries, including the mayors and councilors from Tower Hamlets, Croydon, Camden, Newham, Redbridge, Brent, and Barking & Dagenham.

In his speech, Mahmud Hasan MBE emphasised the pivotal role of care workers in Apasen's journey and expressed gratitude to the community for their unconditional support. During a Q&A session, Mahmud Hasan MBE, Mark Foulds (Chief Operating Officer of Apasen), and Anil Patil addressed questions from the audience, with Hasan announcing that Apasen will host a Care Conference every two years moving forward.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mark Foulds, closing the celebration of Apasen's 40-year milestone with a promise of continued service to the community.