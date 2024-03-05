Anwar Group of Industries Organized 'Induction of Leadership' program

Anwar Group of Industries, a leading Bangladeshi conglomerate, celebrated a momentous occasion with the formal induction of its new leadership team. In a ceremony held at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Mr. Manwar Hossain, Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, officially announced Mr. Hossain Mehmood as Vice Chairman and Mr. Hossain Khaled as the Group Managing Director of Anwar Group of Industries. Additionally, Mr. Furkaan N Hossain, Mr. Waeez R Hossain, and Ms. Faizah Mehmood were sworn in as Deputy Managing Director of Anwar Group of Industries.

The "Induction of Leadership" ceremony on March 3, 2024, marked a memorable and new chapter for Anwar Group of Industries. At the ceremony, Mr. Manwar Hossain, Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, presented the group's brooches to Mr. Hossain Mehmood, Mr. Hossain Khaled, Mr. Furkaan N Hossain, Mr. Waeez R Hossain, and Ms. Faizah Mehmood. The ceremony was also attended by members of the Anwar family, stakeholders, and employees.

Committed to empowering its employees and creating a shared vision for the future, Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, Mr. Manwar Hossain announced a groundbreaking move, all future employees will be made shareholders. This bold initiative underscores the group's belief in the value of its employees and its commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future.