Anowar Rashid new Gulshan Club president

Anowar Rashid, chairman and managing director of Bangladesh Polymer Industries Ltd, has been elected president of Gulshan Club Limited for 2023-2024, said a press release.

The 45th annual general meeting and election was held on December 23 at Gulshan Club to select the president and members of the board of directors. A total of 1,096 members of the club voted in the election.

Safius Sami Alamgir has been elected a member of the board of directors for the second time.

The other newly-elected directors are Mahbubul Haque Sufyani, Engr Md Mehedi Hasan, Mehjabeen Bhuiyan, Nafisa Tarannum, Novera Ayesha Zaman, Sabera Ahmed (Koli), Engr Shaheed Ahmed Sultan, Barrister Sumaiya Binta Aziz and Engr Zahid Hossain.

Gulshan Club Election Board Chairman Anis A Khan announced the result.