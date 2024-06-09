Amrai Kingbadanti Foundation distributed essential items and food among Cyclone Remal affected people

The "Amrai Kindbadanti Foundation" a group of former students from "SSC 2000 and HSC 2002" have given essential commodities and food to those affected by Cyclone Remal in Patuakhali. The "Amrai Kingbadanti Foundation" is a non-profit organization that was registered with the Directorate of Joint Stock Companies and Firms on September 5, 2019, and is managed by SSC 2000 and HSC 2002 alumni. In addition, the group "SSC 2000 and HSC 2002 (Amrai Kingbadanti)" on Facebook was founded on November 15, 2017, and as of right now, it has 51,000 members.

On Friday (June 7, 2024), volunteers from the foundation donated around 3 tons of ten different types of daily essentials and food, including rice and pulses, to over 300 family at Chalitabunia Union in Rangabali, Patuakhali. At this point, the organizers agreed to organize more support programs for the helpless people in various disasters, including the terrible cyclone Remal, and expressed a desire to provide assistance to people affected by floods in various districts of the country as soon as possible. Chalitabunia Union was chosen as the distribution site after taking into account the needs of the common people residing on remote islands in addition to disaster damage.

The organization has also engaged in a variety of social activities based on social responsibility, including free oxygen bank activities during the Covid-19 period, cleanliness and public awareness across the country, support programs for children with special needs, free health camps, winter clothes for the needy, supply of daily necessities and continuous food distribution, treatment and food supply to old age homes, and the incurable. Various activities, such as financial support and blood donation programs, are available for members with ailments. Sustainable efforts such as wish-fulfillment and self-reliance have already created jobs for almost fifty people.