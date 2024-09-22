Ami Probashi partners with Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions for telemedicine

In a landmark move aimed at enhancing the welfare of migrant workers, Ami Probashi platform has signed an agreement with Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, an initiative of the Grameen Telecom Trust, paving the way for providing essential healthcare services to expatriates through telemedicine.

Dr. Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, and Ahsanul Haque, Head of Business Operations of Ami Probashi, signed the agreement recently on behalf of the respective sides. Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, known for its online telemedicine platform, provides remote healthcare services via its Shukhee app. The platform enables patients to consult specialist doctors through video calls, making healthcare accessible anywhere. Its integration with Ami Probashi will enable Bangladeshi migrant workers abroad to access quality healthcare services remotely.

The partnership between Ami Probashi and Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions aims to tackle these issues by providing convenient access to medical consultations, easing both personal and family health worries for expatriates.

The Ami Probashi platform, now integrated with over 2,200 licensed recruitment agencies across the country, offers a streamlined process for job selection and migration, allowing aspiring migrant workers to avoid the pitfalls of fraudulent brokers.

From Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, Chief Technology Officer M Solaimun Rasel, Head of Product and Marketing Hasibul Hasan, Head of Operations Mokhlesur Rahman Mijba, Legal Lead Barrister Ahmed Raquib Malik and Finance Lead Taufique Ahmed were present on the occasion. Ami Probashi Head of Product Moshiur Rahman, Technical Head Moynul Hasan, Communications Lead Saif-Ul-Alam and Shyam Ahmed, Assistant Manager, Business Development were also present.

