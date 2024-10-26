7th Daffodil Captain Cup Golf Tournament held at Kurmitola Golf Club

Caption: Lieutenant General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, OSP, BSP, ndc, hdmc, psc, Commandant, National Defence College and Vice President, Kurmitola Golf Club,Dr. MdSabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil Family, Brigadier General Md Towhid Hossain, SGP, ndc, psc, Club Captain, Kurmitola Golf Club, Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (Retd), Tournament Director, Kurmitola Golf Club, Executive Committee members, Colonel Md Shahidul Haque (Retd), Chief Executive Officer, Kurmitola Golf Club along with the winners of ‘7th Daffodil Captain Cup Golf Tournament 2024’ held at Kurmitola Golf CluB

A three-day-long '7th Daffodil Captain Cup Golf Tournament 2024' was held at Kumitola Golf Club from October 23-25.

At the end of the tournament on Saturday (Oct 25) at 7:30 pm, Lieutenant General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, OSP, BSP, ndc, hdmc, psc, Commandant, National Defence College and Vice President, Kurmitola Golf Club as Chief Guest gave away the prizes to the winners at the Banquet Hall of the golf club.

Dr. Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil Family, Brigadier General Md Towhid Hossain, SGP, ndc, psc, Club Captain, Kurmitola Golf Club, Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (Retd), Tournament Director, Kurmitola Golf Club, Executive Committee members, Colonel Md Shahidul Haque (Retd), Chief Executive Officer, Kurmitola Golf Club, Colonel S M Sazzad Hossain, BSP, SPP, PPM, afwc, psc, Club Secretary, Kurmitola Golf Club, Prof. Shahin Mahbuba Haque, Lady Captain, Kurmitola Golf Club, Lieutenant Colonel Abu Md Sayedur Rahman (Retd), General Manager, Club Affairs, Kurmitola Golf Club, Lieutenant Colonel Md Anwar Hossain (Retd), General Manager, Golf Operations, Kurmitola Golf Club, members of Daffodil Family and high officials of Kurmitola Golf Club were also present. A large number of participants and high civil and military officials with their spouses attended the function.

In different categories, a total of 650 golfers - both Male and Female from home and abroad - took part in the tournament. Brig Gen Md Ahsanul Huq Miah (Retd) became Champion while Ihsan Mohammed became Runner-Up and Shaila Parvin was the Ladies winner in the tournament.