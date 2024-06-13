50+ influencers in uniforms for bKash Student Account launch

bKash, the leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, recently unveiled bKash Student Account, a pioneering initiative tailored to the financial needs of students aged 14 to under 18. This launch campaign is accompanied by an unprecedented influencer campaign where 50+ influencers adorned in student uniforms recreated the campaign commercial with Afran Nisho, making it the first campaign launch in Bangladesh with 50+ video content.

Recognizing the power of influencers in today's digital landscape,, bKash's collaboration with more than 50 of the country's content creators represents a novel approach to engaging the younger demographic. The campaign features prominent content creators like Raba Khan, Amin Hannan Chowdhury, Keto Bhai, Hamza Shayan Khan, Maisun's World, all sporting student uniforms for a never-before-seen experience. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh's digital marketing landscape.

This strategic approach captured the attention of the youth, fostering a connection with the brand through relatable and innovative content. It is indeed a pioneering campaign with unprecedented reach. The creators' videos also delves into educational information, informing viewers about the requirements for opening a bKash Student Account and the exciting offers available after account activation.

With the simplicity of opening an account using just a digital birth certificate and a parent's active bKash Account Number, bKash is breaking down barriers to financial access. This account is more than just a financial tool; it's a step towards nurturing the financial literacy and independence of the youth of Bangladesh. For a deeper dive into the bKash Student Account, please visit: https://www.bkash.com/page/student-account

bKash has been a pioneer in the mobile financial services industry, revolutionizing the way with more than 70 million Bangladeshis transact daily. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer-centricity, bKash continues to lead the charge in driving financial inclusion across the nation.