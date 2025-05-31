Press Releases
Star Online Desk
Sat May 31, 2025 09:27 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 09:30 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

21st BCS admin forum celebrates 22 years

Sat May 31, 2025 09:27 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 09:30 PM
Star Online Desk
Sat May 31, 2025 09:27 PM Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 09:30 PM

The 21st BCS Administration Forum celebrated its 22nd anniversary with an annual general meeting and reunion at the Regional Public Administration Training Centre (RPATC) in the capital today.

The event was presided over by the forum's President Md Amzad Hossain, joint secretary of the Power Division.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The gathering concluded with a resolute promise from the forum members to dedicate themselves to service for the betterment of society and to work for the welfare of the nation.

Members reaffirmed their unwavering bond and collective commitment to facing future challenges together.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পাকিস্তান, পেট্রোল, ডিজেল, কেরোসিন,
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

কমলো জ্বালানি তেলের দাম

দেশের বাজারে কমেছে জ্বালানি তেলের দাম।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কুষ্টিয়া ও চুয়াডাঙ্গা সীমান্ত দিয়ে ১৯ জনকে ‘পুশ ইন’ করল বিএসএফ

এইমাত্র