21st BCS admin forum celebrates 22 years

The 21st BCS Administration Forum celebrated its 22nd anniversary with an annual general meeting and reunion at the Regional Public Administration Training Centre (RPATC) in the capital today.

The event was presided over by the forum's President Md Amzad Hossain, joint secretary of the Power Division.

The gathering concluded with a resolute promise from the forum members to dedicate themselves to service for the betterment of society and to work for the welfare of the nation.

Members reaffirmed their unwavering bond and collective commitment to facing future challenges together.