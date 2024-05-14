17th Dhaka Motor Show and 8th Dhaka Bike Show 2024 set to begin on 23 May

The 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024 organized by CEMS Global USA is set to begin on 23rd May 2024 at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), in Purbachal, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The show begins on 23 May and ends on 25 May, 2024 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, every day. The annual show also includes 3 more specialized expos titled 8th Dhaka Bike Show 2024, 7th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2024, and 6th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2024.

On 23 May, the only motorsports event organizer dedicated to promoting motorsports in the country-'Bangladesh Motor Sports' in association with CEMS- Global, will organize the brand-new Dirt Track Championship 2024 for the first time. The 4th Rallycross Championship 2024 is going to be held on 25 May by the same organizers. The competition is the only motorsports event in Bangladesh, which is an off-road racetrack-related competition.

"Dhaka Motor Show serves as one-stop platform for motor lovers and auto industry business buyers and sellers," Meherun N Islam, Managing Director at CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, told a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Monday.

The three-day exhibition will showcase brand new cars, motorbikes, auto parts, commercial vehicles, and all kinds of auto accessories where visitors and exhibitors get to know each other, she added.

The 4th Rallycross Championship 2024, taking place with the Dhaka Motor Show, is a precision driving event during which the driver races against the clock rather than against wheel-to-wheel competitors. The courses are marked with agility poles and are designed with a variety of challenging features, including dirt, grass, and elevation changes.