Walton unveils new models of electronics with advanced features ahead of Eid

Walton recently unveiled a slew of new models of products, including refrigerators, air conditioners, OLED TVs, washing machines and fans, with advanced technology and features ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

New model products include multi-coloured side-by-side refrigerators with inverter technology, European design combi model refrigerators, vertical freezers, solar hybrid technology's split type air conditioner, 4 and 5-tonne cassette and ceiling type air conditioner, 65-inch OLED TV, washing machine and BLDC fan, said a press release.

Of these products, there were 7 types of refrigerators which are AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) based, energy efficient and environment friendly. Globally recognised environment-friendly R600a gas has been used in the compressor of these refrigerators.

The air conditioners Walton unveiled at the event included 1 and 1.5 tonne solar hybrid split type AC designed with a superpower saving model. This type of AC will run on solar power during the day.

Walton also unveiled a 65-inch ultra-slim design OLED TV with hands free voice command facility. The TVs feature 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 120Hz refresh rate, gaming mode, MEMC etc.

New model washing machines manufactured with BLDC inverter motors which are more sustainable and energy efficient. Heater of the washing machine will automatically be switched off when the water heating system reaches a certain level.

Mohammad Rayhan, managing director of Walton Plaza, inaugurated the products at the company's corporate office in Dhaka.

"Every year, Walton brings special surprises for customers ahead of Eid. In continuation of this, Walton unveiled new models of energy efficient products with latest technology and features centering the upcoming Eid. Smart features like Internet of Things (IoT), energy efficient inverter technology is added to these new model products," said Rayhan.

The electronics conglomerate launched a campaign, styled "Digital Campaign Season-20", and organised a rally, titled "Non-stop Millionaire" across the country.

