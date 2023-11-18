Organisation News
Star Business Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:19 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:23 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Walton sets up 3.3MW solar panels

Star Business Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:19 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:23 PM

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has installed rooftop solar panels of 3.3 megawatt (MW) at its headquarters at Chandra of Gazipur with financing from Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol).

The electricity generated will meet about 7.86 percent of the headquarters' demand, says a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Chairman SM Shamsul Alam and Idcol Chairman Sharifa Khan, also senior secretary to Economic Relation Division, inaugurated the project on November 11.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আগারগাঁও ও গুলিস্তানে বাসে আগুন

রাজধানীর আগারগাঁও ও গুলিস্তানে দুটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা। আজ সন্ধ্যা পৌনে ৭টায় তালতলা বাসস্ট্যান্ড এলাকায় বিহঙ্গ পরিবহনের একটি বাসে আগুন দেওয়া হয়। এর প্রায় এক ঘণ্টা পর গুলিস্তানে আরেকটি...

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

৩ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন ফরম কিনলেন সাকিব আল হাসান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে