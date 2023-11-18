Walton sets up 3.3MW solar panels

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has installed rooftop solar panels of 3.3 megawatt (MW) at its headquarters at Chandra of Gazipur with financing from Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol).

The electricity generated will meet about 7.86 percent of the headquarters' demand, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Chairman SM Shamsul Alam and Idcol Chairman Sharifa Khan, also senior secretary to Economic Relation Division, inaugurated the project on November 11.