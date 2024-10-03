Walton launches solar hybrid IPS

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, a sister concern of Walton Group, recently launched solar hybrid Instant Power Supply (IPS) units, which are environment friendly, renewable and affordable as well.

The price caps of these IPS units start from a minimum of Tk 79,500 and maximum Tk 465,000, depending on the inverter and solar panel capacity.

Under the "arc" brand, the IPS can be charged from both solar power and national grid through smart inverter, eventually saving electricity costs and providing uninterrupted power backup for a long while.

The IPS is available in the market in 5 different models ranging from 1,200 watts to 5,500 watts. Along with that, there are also 1,200-watt and 3,200-watt inverter and battery packages, said a press release.

Liaquat Ali, additional managing director of Walton Digi-Tech, said that the main advantage of "arc" hybrid solar IPS is that it saves up to 20 percent electricity bills.

"Walton's 'arc' panel is specially made by a strong aluminum structure to get maximum output even in adverse weather conditions."

"The anti-reflective, hydrophobic coating of 'arc' solar panel improves light absorption and reduces surface dust. It provides excellent performance under low light and is suitable for harsh environments. Its mono solar panels ensure high power generation."

The "arc" solar panel is ISO certified, the press release added.

The IPS has various technologies and features, including pure sine wave inverter, soft touch easy access panel, MPPT charging mode, overload and short-circuit protection, smart battery optimisation, auto restart and cold start function.

An "arc" solar hybrid IPS with 1200 VA inverter and 2 solar panels is priced at Tk 87,000. With 1200 VA inverter and 3 solar panels, an IPS is priced at Tk 98,500. The model with 3200 VA inverter and 4 solar panels is priced at Tk 175,500.

With 3200 VA inverter and 8 solar panels, an IPS unit is priced at Tk 295,000 while the model with 5500 VA inverter and 10 solar panels is priced at Tk 465,000.

On the other hand, the IPS package with 1200 VA inverter and battery is priced at Tk 79,500 and the IPS package with 3200 VA inverter and battery is priced at Tk 158,500.

Walton provides a service warranty of 20 years on solar panels, 12 months on batteries and 18 months on solar inverters.

Beside physical purchase, a customer can order an IPS online from Walton e-plaza and Walton Digi-tech websites.